Jamaat demands issuance of July Charter implementation order by tomorrow
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the government issue an order to implement the July National Charter by tomorrow, Friday.
The demand was made at an emergency press conference held this afternoon (Thursday) at the Al Falah Auditorium adjacent to Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar.
At the press conference, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said the party wants full implementation of the Consensus Commission’s proposals for state reform. For that, the July Charter implementation order must be issued by tomorrow. If the government wishes, it can even do it tonight.
Calling on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to issue the implementation order without delay, Taher said the interim government will lose the trust of the people if it delay.
The Jamaat leader said that a referendum must be held after the issuance of the July Charter implementation order. The Consensus Commission has already submitted its recommendation to the government to hold the referendum either on the day of the national election or before it.
Jamaat, however, has demanded that the referendum be held before the national election, arguing that if both are held on the same day, political leaders will be busy ensuring their own candidates’ victory—diminishing the importance of the referendum.
Taher further said that the national election should be held in February following the referendum. Nothing should be brought forward that could cast doubt or uncertainty over the election. February is the right time for the national polls.
The press conference was conducted by Jamaat’s Publicity and Media Secretary Matiur Rahman Akand. Also present were the party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman and Assistant Secretaries General A.T.M. Masum and Hamidur Rahman Azad.