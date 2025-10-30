Jamaat demands issuance of July Charter implementation order by tomorrow

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the government issue an order to implement the July National Charter by tomorrow, Friday.

The demand was made at an emergency press conference held this afternoon (Thursday) at the Al Falah Auditorium adjacent to Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar.

At the press conference, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said the party wants full implementation of the Consensus Commission’s proposals for state reform. For that, the July Charter implementation order must be issued by tomorrow. If the government wishes, it can even do it tonight.