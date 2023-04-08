BNP to hold sit-in at 650 places Saturday

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a two-hour sit-in programme at 650 places including all major cities, upazilas and thanas across the country on Saturday.
The party will observe the progeramme from 2:00pm to 4:00pm to press home their 10-point demand that include restoration of democracy, resignation of the government, and protesting against price hike of essentials, electricity and gas as well as corruption of Awami League government.
According to BNP sources, the sit-in programme will be held at 650 places in 13 citifies including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi and Sylhet, as well as 128 thanas and upazilas simultaneously.
It will also be held at 26 thanas of BNP’s Dhaka city north and 24 thanas of BNP’s Dhaka city south units with central leaders expecting to join the protests.
Central leaders, former BNP lawmakers and senior leaders of the party’s district units will join the protest across the country and all thana units of the party have been instructed to coordinate with the party’s associated bodies to organise the protest programme.