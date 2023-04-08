BNP to hold sit-in at 650 places Saturday

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a two-hour sit-in programme at 650 places including all major cities, upazilas and thanas across the country on Saturday.

The party will observe the progeramme from 2:00pm to 4:00pm to press home their 10-point demand that include restoration of democracy, resignation of the government, and protesting against price hike of essentials, electricity and gas as well as corruption of Awami League government.