Ruling party’s dominance soaks the country in blood: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the country has been becoming soaked in blood due to the dominance of the ruling party men. The ruling quarter’s drive to establish supremacy in the society by dint of their ill-gotten money has plagued society. A man has been killed in Munshiganj today over the bid of establishing supremacy of the ruling quarter.

The BNP leader made the comment at a briefing in the party’s central office in Nayapaltan this morning.

It can be noted that a youth was shot dead in a clash between two factions of Awami League in the Char area of Munshiganj Sadar upazila. He died on the way to Dhaka around 9:30am today. The clash took place in Choto Mollakandi area of Char Kewar union from 3:00am to 5:00am today.