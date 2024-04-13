Ruling party’s dominance soaks the country in blood: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the country has been becoming soaked in blood due to the dominance of the ruling party men. The ruling quarter’s drive to establish supremacy in the society by dint of their ill-gotten money has plagued society. A man has been killed in Munshiganj today over the bid of establishing supremacy of the ruling quarter.
The BNP leader made the comment at a briefing in the party’s central office in Nayapaltan this morning.
It can be noted that a youth was shot dead in a clash between two factions of Awami League in the Char area of Munshiganj Sadar upazila. He died on the way to Dhaka around 9:30am today. The clash took place in Choto Mollakandi area of Char Kewar union from 3:00am to 5:00am today.
Rizvi said Bangladesh is now beset with corruption. The ruling party is engaged in unbridled corruption and misappropriation of public money. The ruling party men have made a mountain out of corruption and they are sitting on top of it. Even the ruling group and their relatives have managed to become among the top rich people of the developed countries of the world by looting and money laundering through corruption.
The BNP leader asked as to why the people who indulge in so much corruption would care about human rights, voting rights or freedom of expression.
The BNP leader also greeted people on the occasion of Pahela Boishakh, the Bengali new year, and expressed hope to bring back democracy and strengthen the anti-government movement.
BNP’s health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam also present during the briefing.