July Charter being finalised: What parties are thinking of its legal basis

The second phase of the National Consensus Commission's talks ended yesterday, Thursday. The commission is now working on finalising the "July National Charter". However, there is mixed reaction among the political parties regarding the July Charter's legal basis and method of implementation.

According to sources of the consensus commission, the decisions and points of agreement reached during the first phase of discussions aimed at finalising the July Charter have already been sent in writing to the political parties. The outcomes of the second phase will also be sent soon. Based on the parties’ feedback or proposed amendments, the points will be revised accordingly and the July Charter will be finalised as soon as possible. The political parties will then sign the charter.

There may be discussions with the political parties on how the July Charter will be implemented. The consensus commission may take a decision on this matter tomorrow, Sunday, according to sources.