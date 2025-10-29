‘We have never seen the referee scoring goals, but now it seems…’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the July document does not fully reflect the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission.

In this regard, he said that the document signed at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building does not exactly reflect the commission’s recommendations for it implementation.

He added that they have never seen the referee favour any side, but now it seems that the Consensus Commission, the government, and two or three other political parties are on the same side.

The BNP leader came up with the comment at a roundtable on “From Rule by Power to Rule of Law: Transition to a Democratic Bangladesh” held at a hotel in the capital’s Banani on Wednesday. The roundtable was organised by the BNP.

Salahuddin Ahmed said that on Tuesday the National Consensus Commission made recommendations to the government. Through this, they were able to uncover some truths. Until now, they had believed that the National Consensus Commission was acting as a referee. However, the recommendations show that one of the signatories is also the chief adviser, who is the commission’s chair. As a result, this also represents a form of approval or support from the government.