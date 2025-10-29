Salahuddin on recommendations
‘We have never seen the referee scoring goals, but now it seems…’
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that the July document does not fully reflect the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission.
In this regard, he said that the document signed at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building does not exactly reflect the commission’s recommendations for it implementation.
He added that they have never seen the referee favour any side, but now it seems that the Consensus Commission, the government, and two or three other political parties are on the same side.
The BNP leader came up with the comment at a roundtable on “From Rule by Power to Rule of Law: Transition to a Democratic Bangladesh” held at a hotel in the capital’s Banani on Wednesday. The roundtable was organised by the BNP.
Salahuddin Ahmed said that on Tuesday the National Consensus Commission made recommendations to the government. Through this, they were able to uncover some truths. Until now, they had believed that the National Consensus Commission was acting as a referee. However, the recommendations show that one of the signatories is also the chief adviser, who is the commission’s chair. As a result, this also represents a form of approval or support from the government.
Salahuddin Ahmed remarked that the recommendations show an attempt to impose some parties’ proposals and the Consensus Commission’s ideas on the nation.
The BNP standing committee member said, “We have never seen the referee favour any side. But now it seems that the Consensus Commission, the government, and two or three other political parties are on the same side. I feel I was playing on the opposing side. In that sense, I tried to act in the nation’s interest.”
‘Does not exactly reflect the charter’
Salahuddin Ahmed said that the published document is 94 pages long. It does not exactly include the document signed at the historic event on 17 October at the South Plaza of the Parliament building, nor does it fully reflect how consensus was reached at the Consensus Commission. It only contains the commission’s recommendations and the political parties’ proposals. However, there is no mention of how the consensus was achieved or where the notes of dissent are.
The BNP standing committee member said that the 48-point proposal for constitutional amendments has been attached as a schedule, stating that a referendum will be held on these points. However, there has been no discussion with them on this matter.
‘Will create disunity’
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The purpose of the National Consensus Commission was to establish consensus. But now they have put forward proposals that will divide the nation and create disunity. No consensus can be achieved on this basis. We do not know what they are trying to accomplish.”
The BNP standing committee member remarked that certain changes were deliberately made to the election-related laws in the Representation of the People Order (RPO).
He said that previously, any political party within a coalition could contest the election under its own symbol or the coalition’s symbol. Now it has been undemocratically stated that even coalition members must contest under their own symbols. Another political party has supported this.
‘The interim government must remain neutral’
Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We want the interim government to act neutrally in its role as the caretaker government so that the nation can be reassured and unity maintained. But various actions by the Consensus Commission and the government have disappointed us.”
He added, “We are expressing deep disappointment today over certain steps taken by the National Consensus Commission and the government. These measures are creating division in the nation instead of unity.”