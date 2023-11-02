Blockade: BNP, associate bodies hold processions in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations held processions at different spots in Dhaka on Thursday, marking the last day of their three-day blockade.
The party has been enforcing the blockade programme since Tuesday. Jamaat-e-Islami also embarked on a similar programme with the same demands.
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, brought out a procession in support of their blockade programme in the Khilgaon police station area in the morning. Led by a central committee leader, they blocked the road and staged demonstrations.
Jubo Dal members held a procession in the city's Green Road area in the morning.
Chhatra Dal activists marched from Shimanto Square to Road No. 2 of Dhanmondi and held demonstrations in support of the blockade programme.
Swechasebak Dal held a procession from Shantinagar to Rajarbagh and a rally in front of the police lines.