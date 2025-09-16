BNP considers announcing programmes during ongoing talks as contradictory

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has dubbed the decision by several political parties to announce programmes demanding elections under the July Charter while discussions on its implementation are still underway with the National Consensus Commission as contradictory.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and three other parties have recently announced a series of political programmes pressing for elections in February on the basis of the July Charter.

Responding to this, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that no decision has yet been made on how the July Charter will be implemented.