AL leaders vow to resist communal evil forces

"Game will be played against killers of 1971 and 1975. We will defeat killers. We will resist communal evil forces," Obaidul Quader told the rally.

He said a huge number of people joined the AL's victory procession prompting him to reach the rally venue by motorcycle.

"People and people and reverberated slogans are everywhere. It is like combined stream of rivers Buriganga, Dhaleshwari and Shityalakhya joined today's mammoth gathering of Dhaka city north Awami League," he mentioned.

He said BNP is instigating to create disintegration between Bangladesh and the USA. If any problem appears, it will be dealt diplomatically, he said.

He assured all embassies stationed in Bangladesh including the US that there is no lack of security for diplomats here.

"Everyone will remain safe in Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh," he said.

Begum Matia Chowdhury said the people's right to food, cloth, shelter, education and treatment has been ensured in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We will have to march forward defeating the anti-liberation forces," she said.