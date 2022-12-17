AL leaders vow to resist communal evil forces

"Game will be played against killers of 1971 and 1975. We will defeat killers. We will resist communal evil forces," Obaidul Quader told the rally.
He said a huge number of people joined the AL's victory procession prompting him to reach the rally venue by motorcycle.
"People and people and reverberated slogans are everywhere. It is like combined stream of rivers Buriganga, Dhaleshwari and Shityalakhya joined today's mammoth gathering of Dhaka city north Awami League," he mentioned.
He said BNP is instigating to create disintegration between Bangladesh and the USA. If any problem appears, it will be dealt diplomatically, he said.
He assured all embassies stationed in Bangladesh including the US that there is no lack of security for diplomats here.
"Everyone will remain safe in Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh," he said.
Begum Matia Chowdhury said the people's right to food, cloth, shelter, education and treatment has been ensured in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"We will have to march forward defeating the anti-liberation forces," she said.
Abdur Razzaque said the AL government cannot be ousted through hatching conspiracy.
If the people do not cast their votes in favour of Awami League, it will not stay in power, he said, adding that government changeover cannot be possible without polls.
Shajahan Khan said Jamaat-BNP clique is threatening AL but AL never fears any threat.
AL along with the people will give a befitting reply to them, he said.
Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today anti-liberation force BNP-Jamaat alliance has again started hatching conspiracies.
They want to create unrest in the country by carrying out subversive acts, he said, urging all to remain united against any kind of conspiracy.
Abdur Rahman said BNP-Jamaat wants to turn Bangladesh into a Pakistan. Noting that the country achieved independence under Bangabandhu's leadership, he hoped that under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, the country will be freed from terrorism, Razakar and militancy.
Mahbubul Alam Hanif said when the country is marching forward, the defeated force of Liberation War again started hatching conspiracy.
"In this month of victory, we want to announce that Pakistani cohorts BNP-Jamaat must be eliminated from the country," he said.
Dipu Moni said: "From this victory procession, it will be our pledge that we will root out the evil force by any cost. We will not allow anyone to hatch conspiracy centering our country and our independence."
Hasan Mahmud said BNP has been defeated on 10 December last. In continuation of this defeat, BNP will again fail in the next parliamentary elections, he said.
"Our oath is to eliminate Pakistani collaborator BNP-Jamaat evil force. We will build a Smart Bangladesh side by side with eliminating the evil force," Hasan said.
He said BNP announced that they would say good bye to the AL government on 10 December but they themselves have been defeated on that day.
Bahauddin Nasim said BNP is a party of terrorists. The country and its people are never safe to BNP, he said.
He urged the leaders and workers to remain alert as BNP-Jamaat clique is again mounting up.