AL has always been an election-oriented democratic party: Nanak

Awami League (AL) presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Saturday said that AL has always been an election-oriented democratic party, which believes in election to change the government.
“We know that election is the best way for government changeover. Those who are undemocratic are not interested in elections. Our party leaders are always interested in elections. Undemocratic parties are not interested in polls,” he said.
The AL leader said these while exchanging views with the Sylhet city west region central committee members, which has been formed by AL to conduct the election campaigns for party nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury for the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls, at a city hotel in Sylhet.
Nanak said, some people do not want to participate in elections in fear of losing their self-dignity while some people, even if they want to, stay away from the elections or boycott the polls, in fear of threats of their party leaders by putting the blame on the government, which is an undemocratic mind-set.
Noting that the people had rejected BNP much earlier, he said, “They have no public support. AL does not care whether anyone takes part in polls. AL came to state power with people’s mandate and it believes in changing of power through elections”.
He urged the party leaders to make every AL leader and activist as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leaders and activists instead of making them ‘my men’.
Nanak said, “The leaders and activists, who will make sacrifices in this (SCC) election, must be evaluated according to their activities. And those, who don’t want to work or abide by the party decision, (you) please leave the party. Otherwise, you will be expelled from the party”.
Speaking on the occasion, another presidium member of AL, Syeda Jebunnessa Haque said the party has nominated Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury as mayoral candidate for the SCC election, which has already been informed to every city dweller.
Mentioning that Sylhet has always been regarded as the base of Awami League, she said, of course, it will be reflected in this city corporation election.
AL organising secretary Ahmad Hossain spoke at the meeting as the main speaker while mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury also spoke.
Sylhet City AL president valiant freedom fighter Masuk Uddin Ahmad presided over the meeting while general secretary professor Zakir Hossain conducted it.