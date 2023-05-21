AL has always been an election-oriented democratic party: Nanak

Awami League (AL) presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak on Saturday said that AL has always been an election-oriented democratic party, which believes in election to change the government.

“We know that election is the best way for government changeover. Those who are undemocratic are not interested in elections. Our party leaders are always interested in elections. Undemocratic parties are not interested in polls,” he said.

The AL leader said these while exchanging views with the Sylhet city west region central committee members, which has been formed by AL to conduct the election campaigns for party nominated mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury for the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls, at a city hotel in Sylhet.