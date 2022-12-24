Game to continue in the election, movement: Obaidul Quader

At one point of his speech, the senior Awami League leader said former army chief and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman betrayed the nation sending the killers of Bangabandhu aboard and giving them indemnity and many freedom fighters were hanged tragically.

Ziaur Rahman was the mastermind of the 13 November events and his son Tarique Rahman, who left the country after signing bond on not getting involved politics anymore, is the mastermind of the 21 August attack, and this history must not be forgotten, he added.

Obaidul Quader praised the leadership of Sheikh Hasina saying she has been the most honest and popular leader over the past 47 years and she presented the country to the world.