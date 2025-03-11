Violence against women
This situation won’t have arisen if there were rule of law: Rizvi
Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said incident of rape has increased in the country and women are not safe anywhere.
This situation would not have arisen if there were proper implementation of rule of law and enforcement of rule of law, he stated.
Rizvi said this in a protest rally organised by BNP in front of its central office in Naya Paltan on Monday.
Bangladesh Mohila Dal organised the rally protesting the rape of 8-year old girl in Magura and demanding trial of the rapists.
Expressing resentment over the role of law enforcers, the BNP leader urged the interim government to bring to book the rapists in the quickest possible time.
He also urged students to forge movements on campuses against all corruption and irregularities.
Mahila Dal’s central president Afroza Abbas said culture of impunity has led to constant rise of rape of women and children.
She urged the government to ensure trial of a rape case within a week instead of 180 days.
The protest rally was followed by a procession from BNP’s central office to National Press Club. The BNP leaders and activists chanted different slogans against rape and repression against women during the procession.