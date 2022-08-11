Bhola JCD leader’s death: 46 cops sued

A case has been filed against 46 policemen of Bhola sadar police station in connection with the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Noor-e-Alam allegedly in police firing during a clash with police on 31 July.

Iffat Zahan, wife of the JCD leader, filed the murder case with Bhola Sadar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday, said Advocate Amirul Baset, a counsel of the plaintiff.

Officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Enayet Hossain and sub-inspector Anis Uddin were among the accused.