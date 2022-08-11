Bhola JCD leader’s death: 46 cops sued

The court also asked the OC Sadar Police Station to submit the documents on 8 September.
Noor-e-Alam, president of district unit JCD, who sustained bullet wounds during a clash between police and BNP activists on 31 July, died at a hospital in the capital on 3 August.
As part of BNP’s countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on 31 July.
At one stage, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30 am, triggering a clash.
Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party inluidng Noor-e-Alam injured.
BNP on 2 August formed a 12-member committee to probe the police firing during the party’s demonstrations.