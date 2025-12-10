13th JS election
NCP announces candidates for 125 constituencies in first phase
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has unveiled its first list of candidates for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, announcing nominees for 125 constituencies.
The list was made public at 11:00 am today, Wednesday, during a press briefing held at the NCP’s temporary office in the capital’s Banglamotor area.
The party’s member secretary Akhter Hossen formally announced the names.
Before the announcement, Nasir Uddin Patwary, head of the NCP’s election steering committee, said the party was “embarking on a ballot revolution” in this election cycle.
He urged voters to cast their ballots in favour of “Yes” in the referendum scheduled to be held on polling day.
He also instructed party nominees to seek votes both for the NCP’s electoral symbol, the shapla koli (waterlily bud), and for a “Yes” outcome in the referendum.
Nasir Uddin said that 125 candidates were being announced in this first phase.
Tasnim Zara, member secretary of the NCP’s election steering committee, noted that nomination forms had been made fully open to the public. More than 1,500 individuals collected nomination papers.
She added that the NCP’s final candidate list would reflect notable departures from traditional patterns.