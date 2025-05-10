Awami League activities banned until trial completed
The government has banned all activities of Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act until trial of the party and its leaders is completed.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul made the announcement after an emergency meeting of Advisory Council at around 10:55pm.
The meeting also approved amendment of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Act. The advisory council included provisions to try any political parties and organisation.
In this regard, the government will issue a gazette notification.
At the meeting, a decision was made to ban all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders is completed at the International Crimes Tribunal.
The decision aims to protect the country’s security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of the leaders and activists of the July Movement, and safeguard the plaintiffs and witnesses of the tribunal.
He also said the interim government will announce ‘July Declaration’ within 30 working days.
Earlier, NCP Southern region’s Chief Organiser Hasnat Abdullah called for a sit-in programme demanding ban on Awami League politics on Thursday overnight till 12 noon Friday.
Leaders and activists of different other political parties and organisations also joined the sit in. Later a sit-in and rally were held on a stage set up at the Minto Road intersection near Jamuna from 12:00pm to 4:30pm yesterday.
Alongside leaders of the NCP (National Citizen’s Party), leaders from various Islamist parties and organisations also delivered speeches. Leaders from several platforms formed around the July uprising, as well as various Islamist student organisations, also addressed the gathering.