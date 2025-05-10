Awami League activities banned until trial completed

The government has banned all activities of Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act until trial of the party and its leaders is completed.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul made the announcement after an emergency meeting of Advisory Council at around 10:55pm.

The meeting also approved amendment of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Act. The advisory council included provisions to try any political parties and organisation.

In this regard, the government will issue a gazette notification.

At the meeting, a decision was made to ban all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders is completed at the International Crimes Tribunal.

The decision aims to protect the country’s security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of the leaders and activists of the July Movement, and safeguard the plaintiffs and witnesses of the tribunal.

He also said the interim government will announce ‘July Declaration’ within 30 working days.