They are printing ballots, making burqas, collecting NIDs: Amir Khasru

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the law-and-order situation is very poor and that police and citizens must work together to improve it. He said BNP is a party of the people and has never compromised on democracy. They did not even want an election and have no confidence in the people. He added that if attempts are made to come to power through the back door, pro-democracy people of Bangladesh will reject them and respond through the ballot.

The BNP standing committee member said BNP would consider forming a coalition government if it deems it necessary. He said if the agendas and plans of other parties align with BNP’s political ideology and its 31-point programme, and if BNP considers it necessary, then a coalition government could be formed through discussion, although the possibility is low.

Saying that he can see a festive voting atmosphere in favour of BNP, Amir Khasru said that, as in the past, citizens will elect BNP to build Bangladesh in the future. Referring to Chattogram, he said that if BNP comes to power, Chattogram will be developed not only as a commercial capital but also as a logistics hub through Chittagong Port, which could be used by many in South Asia, citing the Asian University for Women in Chattogram as an example not found in neighbouring countries.