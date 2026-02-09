They are printing ballots, making burqas, collecting NIDs: Amir Khasru
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member and Chattogram-11 (Bandar–Patenga) constituency candidate Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury called on everyone to remain vigilant in the election on 12 February.
Without naming any party, he said various issues are being reported in newspapers and on social media, including ballot printing, burqas being made, NID cards being taken, and mobile numbers being collected to send money through bKash. He said these activities would not succeed, as people would not be misled, but urged everyone to remain cautious in view of these matters.
He made the remarks in response to a query from a newsperson at a press conference held at his residence in Mehedibag in Chattogram city at around 11:00 am on Monday. He also announced an 11-point set of pledges for his constituency, Chattogram-11.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the law-and-order situation is very poor and that police and citizens must work together to improve it. He said BNP is a party of the people and has never compromised on democracy. They did not even want an election and have no confidence in the people. He added that if attempts are made to come to power through the back door, pro-democracy people of Bangladesh will reject them and respond through the ballot.
The BNP standing committee member said BNP would consider forming a coalition government if it deems it necessary. He said if the agendas and plans of other parties align with BNP’s political ideology and its 31-point programme, and if BNP considers it necessary, then a coalition government could be formed through discussion, although the possibility is low.
Saying that he can see a festive voting atmosphere in favour of BNP, Amir Khasru said that, as in the past, citizens will elect BNP to build Bangladesh in the future. Referring to Chattogram, he said that if BNP comes to power, Chattogram will be developed not only as a commercial capital but also as a logistics hub through Chittagong Port, which could be used by many in South Asia, citing the Asian University for Women in Chattogram as an example not found in neighbouring countries.
Others present at the press conference included city BNP member secretary Nazimur Rahman, former general secretary Abul Hashem, BNP international affairs subcommittee member Israfil Khasru, city BNP joint convener Saiful Alam, and Nationalist Lawyers’ Forum Chattogram member secretary Kamrul Islam Sazzad, among others.
Khasru’s 11 pledges in Chattogram-11 constituency
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has taken a plan to implement an 11-point programme for the development of the area and is presenting it to voters during his election campaign.
The pledges include construction of a 1,200-bed modern hospital in the Bandar–Patenga area, freelancing and outsourcing training for unemployed youth, implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against extortion, terrorism, drugs and crime, ensuring drinking water supply, modern drainage and water management to address waterlogging, a long-term plan to ease traffic congestion, waste management in EPZs and industrial areas, building a sustainable road system by repairing dilapidated roads, modern management at Chittagong Port to resolve container congestion and energise trade and the economy through relevant departments, introducing integrated and digital service systems by removing coordination gaps among various offices in citizen services, and implementing long-term urban planning to develop the area as a planned, modern and forward-looking city.