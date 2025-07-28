Consensus Commission meeting : Participants rush out in panic due to fire alarm

While discussions between the National Consensus Commission and political parties were underway, the fire alarm suddenly went off. At that moment, Commission Vice Chair Professor Ali Riaz asked everyone to leave the hall. Attendees then rushed out in panic.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm during the 20th day of the Commission’s second-phase dialogue at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy. A short while later, Professor Ali Riaz and others returned to resume the discussion.

It is believed that someone may have discarded a cigarette or some flammable object in part of the building, triggering the alarm.