Don’t put minorities at risk: Mirza Fakhrul urges govt

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on the interim government not to put the country’s minority communities in any kind of danger.

“I want to make it very clear to the government—especially to the law enforcement agencies—that we do not want to see you endangering or creating any problems for the members of our minority communities. I am saying this to you very explicitly today,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks at a press conference held at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

BNP organised the event on the occasion of 50 members of the Sanatan faith’s Matua community joining the party.