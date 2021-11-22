Politics

Former Krishak League leader Badiuzzaman Badsha no more

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Former Krishak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League leader agriculturist Badiuzzaman Badsha passed away at a hospital in the capital early Monday. He was 63.

Badiuzzaman, also member of Sherpur Awami League and former chairman of Nalitabari upazila parishad, breathed his last at 2:45am at Bangladesh Medical College and Hospital, according to family.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

The first namaz-e-janaza of the politician was held at his residence at Mohammadpur in Dhaka at around 7.30 am.

His body was taken to Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) where his second namaz-e-janaza was held at 9.30 am.

Advertisement

The third namaz-e-janaza will be held at Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh and after another namaz-e-janaza he will be buried in Nalitabari of Sherpur after Maghrib prayers.

Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock at the death of Badiuzzaman Badsha.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, whip Atiur Rahman Atik MP, Sherpur district al general secretary advocate Chandan Kumar Pal also expressed shock at his death.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement