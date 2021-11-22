Former Krishak League leader Badiuzzaman Badsha no more

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
The first namaz-e-janaza of the politician was held at his residence at Mohammadpur in Dhaka at around 7.30 am.
His body was taken to Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) where his second namaz-e-janaza was held at 9.30 am.
The third namaz-e-janaza will be held at Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh and after another namaz-e-janaza he will be buried in Nalitabari of Sherpur after Maghrib prayers.
Meanwhile, prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock at the death of Badiuzzaman Badsha.
She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.
Besides, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, whip Atiur Rahman Atik MP, Sherpur district al general secretary advocate Chandan Kumar Pal also expressed shock at his death.