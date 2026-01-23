Those who didn’t commit crimes won’t face punishment: Fakhrul to Awami League workers

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate for Thakurgaon-1 constituency and party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Have you been able to vote in the last 15 years? You couldn’t. Votes were cast the night before. Now an opportunity has come.”

He made the remarks on Friday afternoon during electioneering at Sholtihari Bazar in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “Our Hasina apa (sister) has gone to India. It’s fine that she has gone there. But why did she leave local activists and supporters in danger? We want to tell the activists and supporters—you will not face trouble. We are standing by you. Those who committed crimes will be punished. Those who did not commit crimes will not be punished.”