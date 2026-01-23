Those who didn’t commit crimes won’t face punishment: Fakhrul to Awami League workers
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate for Thakurgaon-1 constituency and party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Have you been able to vote in the last 15 years? You couldn’t. Votes were cast the night before. Now an opportunity has come.”
He made the remarks on Friday afternoon during electioneering at Sholtihari Bazar in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “Our Hasina apa (sister) has gone to India. It’s fine that she has gone there. But why did she leave local activists and supporters in danger? We want to tell the activists and supporters—you will not face trouble. We are standing by you. Those who committed crimes will be punished. Those who did not commit crimes will not be punished.”
Earlier in the day, Mirza Fakhrul arrived in Thakurgaon from Dhaka to take part in election campaigning and street rallies. In the afternoon, he began his campaign through public outreach at Sholtihari Bazar in Debipur Union of the Sadar Upazila.
He also conducted campaigns in the 11 Mile, Bairagihat, Poysafela, and Munshirhat areas. He exchanged greetings with voters and sought votes for the paddy sheaf symbol.
Addressing the locals at Sholtihari Bazar, Mirza Fakhrul said, “I am your son, your brother. I have contested elections from this area—sometimes I won, sometimes I lost. Even when I lost, I never left you. I am now 78 years old, but in my heart I am still young. I believe I can still do a lot of work. If given the opportunity, I can solve the problems of this area.”
Speaking on religious harmony, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We request our Muslim and Hindu brothers and sisters—let us all work together for the development of the area. Only the paddy sheaf can deliver this development; no one else can. Some people today want to divide us. Do Hindus and Muslims live separately in Bangladesh? In our area, Hindus and Muslims live together, move together. Hindus come to our festivals, and we go to pujas of the Hindus. We want to preserve this situation. Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians—we want to build the country together. We want to ensure equal security for everyone.”
The BNP leader added, “Now another party is coming—what’s the name? Jamaat. Have they been in power before? Have they done anything for anyone? We have done the work. BNP is a proven party. We want to do more work—build new schools, roads, hospitals, and create jobs for our children.”