BNP eyes local govt elections; challenges include ensuring single candidates, reviving party activities

The government is preparing to hold Union Parishad elections between November and December this year. These polls may mark the beginning of local government elections across the country.

However, with no party symbols being used, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is concerned about the possibility of “rebel” candidates and election-related violence. At the same time, the party sees the local elections as an opportunity to accelerate its organisational activities at the grassroots level.

Relevant sources said the upcoming national budget will include the necessary allocation for holding the elections. After the Union Parishad polls, elections for other tiers of local government are planned in phases.

Local Government Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that Union Parishad elections would be held within this year, likely by December. Elections will first be held in those unions where the terms of the councils have already expired. Pourasava elections will follow afterward.