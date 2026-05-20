Political landscape–1
BNP eyes local govt elections; challenges include ensuring single candidates, reviving party activities
With no party symbols being used, the governing party, the BNP, is concerned about the possibility of “rebel” candidates and election-related violence. At the same time, the party sees the local elections as an opportunity to accelerate its organisational activities at the grassroots level.
The government is preparing to hold Union Parishad elections between November and December this year. These polls may mark the beginning of local government elections across the country.
However, with no party symbols being used, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is concerned about the possibility of “rebel” candidates and election-related violence. At the same time, the party sees the local elections as an opportunity to accelerate its organisational activities at the grassroots level.
Relevant sources said the upcoming national budget will include the necessary allocation for holding the elections. After the Union Parishad polls, elections for other tiers of local government are planned in phases.
Local Government Minister and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that Union Parishad elections would be held within this year, likely by December. Elections will first be held in those unions where the terms of the councils have already expired. Pourasava elections will follow afterward.
Multiple sources at both the government and BNP policymaking levels said the prolonged absence of elected representatives in Union Parishads has severely disrupted public services at the grassroots level. Although administrators and secretaries are currently managing operations, this is not their primary responsibility. As a result, the quality of services has declined, directly affecting ordinary citizens.
After assuming office, the interim government removed elected representatives of city corporations, pourasavas, upazilas, and Union Parishads who had been elected during the previous Awami League government through what it described as controversial elections, and appointed administrators in their place. Consequently, most levels of local government are now effectively without elected representatives. Many former representatives remain in hiding.
Against this backdrop, while preparations for local government elections are underway, several strategic concerns are evident within the BNP. Party policymakers say the two main challenges are ensuring single candidates and maintaining the party’s image through peaceful elections.
Message on local polls at major meeting
Since elections will not be held under party symbols this time, the risk of multiple candidates contesting the same post has increased. There are concerns that aspirants who fail to secure party backing may still run independently. In this context, the BNP’s top leadership has become active in preserving party discipline and unity.
On 9 May, Prime Minister and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman held an exchange meeting at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Khamarbari, Dhaka, with central and district-level leaders of the BNP and its three affiliated organisations — Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal. It was the party’s first large-scale organizational meeting since the 12 February parliamentary election.
The meeting was attended by members of the party’s Standing Committee, all divisional organising and co-organising secretaries, presidents and general secretaries of district and metropolitan committees, as well as central leaders of Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal.
Relevant sources said 11 ministers and state ministers, including the Prime Minister, were also present. During the closed-door meeting, grassroots leaders questioned ministers on various issues, and the ministers responded accordingly.
At the meeting, Tarique Rahman delivered a message emphasising that local government elections must be neutral and competitive. Multiple attendees said he advised leaders and activists to remain united, win public support through good conduct, and earn people’s trust through field-level work.
Sources said Tarique Rahman clearly stated that, unlike the previous government, he had no opportunity to use administrative influence or party privileges to ensure anyone’s victory. Candidates would have to win through actual work.
The issue of “rebel” candidates in various constituencies during the 13th parliamentary election also came up at the meeting. In that context, discussions were held about possible rebel candidates in the upcoming local government elections as well. It is learned that divisional organising and co-organising secretaries have been given special responsibilities to discourage such candidates. They will contact potential contenders and urge them to comply with party decisions.
According to the government’s plan, Union Parishad elections may begin first in the southern Barishal division. However, both the party and the government are remaining cautious from now on, keeping in mind the risks of violence and intense competition surrounding the polls.
Indications of a Tougher Law-and-Order Stance
Concerns over election-related violence are among the BNP leadership’s major worries regarding local government polls. Since there will be no party symbols, multiple candidates from the same party may contest in many areas. BNP leaders believe this could increase the risk of local rivalries, power struggles, and clashes.
Law-and-order issues were also discussed at the 9 May meeting. According to meeting sources, grassroots leaders demanded visible measures to improve the law-and-order situation.
Later, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed warned everyone that law and order would be brought under control at any cost. No one’s identity or political affiliation would be taken into consideration in this regard.
The Home Minister further said that while there had been some leniency due to the long movement and repression, law enforcement would now be applied strictly. Things would no longer be viewed leniently, and internal divisions must therefore be reduced.
Several BNP leaders believe the local government elections will also be a major test for the government. Since the polls will take place after the national election, they will serve as the first major test of the government’s popularity at the grassroots level, its administrative capacity, and its ability to maintain law and order. For the party, meanwhile, the elections will test organisational discipline and public engagement.
Party sources said new programmes have been adopted to strengthen organisational activities ahead of the elections. During the closed-door meeting on 9 May, district and metropolitan leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations were given two key directives.
One was to counter what the BNP describes as “propaganda” by opponents regarding constitutional reforms and the July National Charter. The other was to promote the government’s welfare-oriented initiatives at the grassroots level. To this end, rallies and public meetings are being planned across the country.
Relevant individuals say the BNP’s internal realities are also a major reason behind this renewed activity. Since the 12 February parliamentary election, the party’s organisational activities have slowed considerably.
Some leaders and activists have become inactive, while others have formed local circles around members of parliament. Many have become more focused on business and contracting work, reducing their attention to party affairs. The central office has therefore taken initiatives to revive grassroots activity and overcome this stagnation.
At a BNP workers’ meeting in Sylhet on 2 May, Tarique Rahman addressed party members. Ahead of the local elections, the BNP is now actively reorganising itself at the grassroots level.
In a letter sent on 10 May to the top two leaders of district and metropolitan BNP units across the country, instructions were issued to intensify organisational activities. The letter, signed by the Prime Minister’s Political Adviser and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, called for greater coordination at the local level in designing and implementing programs. The letter also stated that the party expects the directives to be implemented with due importance.
BNP policymakers believe local government elections are not merely about filling an administrative vacuum; they are also an opportunity to reactivate the party organization at the grassroots level.
However, to capitalise on that opportunity, the party will have to manage three major challenges: ensuring single candidates, preventing “rebel” contenders, and controlling election-related violence.