NCP urges political parties to unite on fundamental reform initiatives
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hosen on Sunday called on all political parties to unite in support of fundamental reform initiatives.
“We request the political parties to stand together in favour of fundamental reforms realising the people’s opinions and expectations, so that no authoritarian regime can ever again be established in Bangladesh,” Akhtar Hosen said.
He said this at Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital following a discussion with the National Consensus Commission today, Sunday.
Today was the seventh day of the second phase of discussions with political parties, aimed at building consensus on reforms.
Agenda of the discussion included: the appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies, the structure of a bicameral parliament, the election process for the upper house, and its responsibilities and role.
Akhtar Hosen alleged that the progress on fundamental reforms is stalled because of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several like-minded parties.
He stated, “A new Bangladesh has been born through the blood of its people. No incoming government should have the power to recklessly misuse constitutional bodies like the election commission, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), or public service commission (PSC); to appoint partisan loyalists at will; to manipulate institutions for its own interests; to suppress dissent; or to prevent accountability. Those who want to create such a situation have no connection with the people, and the people cannot, in any way, align themselves with such forces.”
He emphasised that the National Citizen Party is the most sincere about pursuing reforms. “The majority of the public is waiting outside this room. They are observing which parties are seeking fundamental reforms and which are not.”
Mentioning that negotiations are going on over the reform agenda, Akhtar Hosen added, “Even in Sunday’s discussions, we remained far from the realities of fundamental reforms. Due to opposition from the BNP and a few other parties, it has not been possible to reach consensus on the issue of the appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies.”