NCP urges political parties to unite on fundamental reform initiatives

Today was the seventh day of the second phase of discussions with political parties, aimed at building consensus on reforms.

Agenda of the discussion included: the appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies, the structure of a bicameral parliament, the election process for the upper house, and its responsibilities and role.

Akhtar Hosen alleged that the progress on fundamental reforms is stalled because of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several like-minded parties.

He stated, “A new Bangladesh has been born through the blood of its people. No incoming government should have the power to recklessly misuse constitutional bodies like the election commission, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), or public service commission (PSC); to appoint partisan loyalists at will; to manipulate institutions for its own interests; to suppress dissent; or to prevent accountability. Those who want to create such a situation have no connection with the people, and the people cannot, in any way, align themselves with such forces.”