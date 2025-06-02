No election date before July Charter declaration: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said it would not be right to declare an election date before the July Charter takes effect.

He said, “Announcement of the election date before the declaration of the July Charter might disrupt the reform process.”

The NCP leader said this while speaking to newspersons following a meeting with chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus at the Foreign Service Academy Auditorium today, Monday.

Nahid Islam said, “We said in the meeting that we have waited for sixteen years, and then waited a further ten months. We are willing to wait another two months and allow the government time, together with all political parties. Within these two months, we will present the July Charter, in which the public will be able to see a framework for governing the future Bangladesh, and an outline for fundamental reforms to the system of governance. We called on the government to announce a date for the election after the declaration of the July Charter. We will clear our party’s stance on when we believe the election should take place once the Charter is declared.”