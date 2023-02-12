BNP to face crisis, if doesn’t join election: Agriculture Minister

Razzaque, also a presidium member of ruling Awami League (AL), said this at a “peace rally” organised by Silimpur Union unit AL at MA Karim High School ground in Silimpur of Delduar upazila of Tangail.
The rally was organised against terrorism, anarchy and conspiratorial activities of BNP-Jamaat, said a press release.
“AL is not giving any counter-programme, this peace rally has been organised so that BNP cannot create anarchy like in 2015 in the name of movement, destabilise the country and push it towards disaster,” Razzaque said.
“Through this programme, millions of AL leaders and activists become aware and active,” he said.
“No matter how many agitation programmes BNP holds, it will never be able to topple the legitimate government,” he added.
Razzaque also said that it is the responsibility of AL leaders and activists to cooperate with the law and order forces to maintain peace and order in the country.
“Staying away from BNP’s movement programmes, AL leaders and activists are discharging their responsibility through peaceful programmes,” he insisted.
AL education and human resources secretary Shamsun Nahar Champa, Tangail district unit AL president Fazlur Rahman Khan Faruq, general secretary Zoaherul Islam, MP, and local leaders joined the rally.