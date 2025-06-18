All parties little embarrassed for govt's joint press conference with BNP: Jamaat

Jamaat-e-Islami welcomes the meeting between BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus during the later's visit to London.

However, the interim government lost neutrality with the subsequent joint press conference.

Jamaat’s central nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Moihammad Taher said, “The government's joint statement with a political party is a very rare incident in the history of the country. All the remaining parties of the country are a bit embarrassed with the event. Our main objection was there.”

Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher made the remarks today, Wednesday, during a break in the third meeting of the second phase of talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties.

He made these remarks as the reason for Jamaat-e-Islami not participating in the second meeting of the second phase with the National Consensus Commission.

Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher also said that the government won't be able to make progress much if it loses neutrality.