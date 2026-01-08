No manipulated election to take place in Bangladesh: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday reiterated that no manipulated election will be conducted in the country, so there is no reason to take to the streets.

“There will be no stage-managed election, so no need for street agitation. Insha’Allah, no orchestrated polls will ever be held in this country,” he said.

The CEC made the remarks while replying to newspersons during a visit to the appeal filing centre at the Election Commission Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon area this morning.

Regarding the hearing of appeals against the rejection of nomination papers, the CEC said the Election Commission, as the appellate authority, would ensure the highest level of justice.

If a returning officer rejects or accepts any nomination paper, the aggrieved person has the scope to file an appeal in both the cases, he added.