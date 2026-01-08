No manipulated election to take place in Bangladesh: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday reiterated that no manipulated election will be conducted in the country, so there is no reason to take to the streets.
“There will be no stage-managed election, so no need for street agitation. Insha’Allah, no orchestrated polls will ever be held in this country,” he said.
The CEC made the remarks while replying to newspersons during a visit to the appeal filing centre at the Election Commission Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon area this morning.
Regarding the hearing of appeals against the rejection of nomination papers, the CEC said the Election Commission, as the appellate authority, would ensure the highest level of justice.
If a returning officer rejects or accepts any nomination paper, the aggrieved person has the scope to file an appeal in both the cases, he added.
He continued, “We believe in justice and we will deliver justice. After the hearings, you will see that justice has been ensured in accordance with the law and rules. The law is equal for all and everyone is bound to abide by it.”
In response to a query, the CEC said that in the past there used to be many incidents of violence and bomb blasts on nomination submission days.
This time, however, nomination papers were submitted in a very congenial environment and no incidents of violence were reported anywhere, which he described as a positive development.
He said there is scope for remedy through appeals against the decisions of returning officers.
Describing the Election Commission as a centre point of public interest, he said “People are coming from far-flung areas to file appeals, which proves their interest in the election.”