Awami League yet to decide to hold dialogue with oppositions: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the party has taken no decision yet to hold talks with political parties ahead of the next national election, said a press release.
"In our country, we will discuss our own problems. We will solve it by ourselves if necessary. There is no such political crisis in the country that requires the mediation or intervention of the United Nations," he said.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the comments while responding to a question from a reporter after paying homage at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital on the occasion of the historic Six-Point Day.
He said the solution to any crises is the Constitution. “If the Constitution cannot provide a solution in any country, then how can there be democracy in that country?"
Earlier on Tuesday, senior Awami League leader and coordinator of the AL-led 14-party grand alliance Amir Hossain Amu hinted at the possibility of talks between the government and the opposition with a view to resolving election issues.
"It is not possible to resolve the crisis through any other means than dialogue. And if they (BNP) try to come to power unconstitutionally, the people will resist," he said, while addressing a 14-party protest rally against domestic and international conspiracies against the country at Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
He even held out the possibility of talks mediated by a UN representative, similar to the efforts of Fernandez Taranco in 2013.
"There can be discussion on anything with the BNP. The door to dialogue is always open to continue the democratic trend. If necessary, talks can be held with the BNP with the mediation of an UN representative," he said.
Meanwhile, the United States has announced a visa policy for Bangladesh for what it says promoting free and fair conduct in the upcoming elections. At the same time, the country's multi-faceted activities regarding the upcoming elections are visible.