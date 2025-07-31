Consensus not achieved on all fundamental reform proposals

The political parties are yet to reach consensus on all fundamental reform proposals. There are also demands for discussions over the process of implementing the July national charter. As a result, there is doubt as to whether it would be possible to finalise the national charter.

The July charter will be based on the consensus of political parties over the proposals placed by the six commissions formed to reform different sectors of the state. The National Consensus Commission aims to finalise the charter by Thursday. The commission also provided a draft of the charter to political parties last Monday. However, several parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and National Citizen Party (NCP) raised objections over the process of implementing the charter as mentioned in the draft. Both parties officially raised the issue to the commission on Wednesday.

There were seven issues on the agenda of the National Consensus Committee meeting yesterday. They are - 1. Recruitment process of the four constitutional and statutory institutions; 2.Formation of a bicameral parliament, election procedure and powers of the upper house; 3. Women's representation in parliament (increasing the number of reserved seats for women and the election procedure); 4. Procedure for electing the president; 5. Fundamental principles of the state; 6. Expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights in the constitution; and 7. Powers and responsibilities of the president.