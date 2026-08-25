Bidisha Siddique arrested
Bidisha Siddique, former wife of the late former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, have been arrested.
She was arrested in connection with a fraud case filed in 2008 during the caretaker government period.
Bidisha was arrested from Arabica Restaurant in Gulshan at around 8:30pm on Tuesday.
Confirming the arrest, Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Daud Hossain told Prothom Alo that there was an arrest warrant against Bidisha Siddique.
A fraud case was filed with Gulshan Police Station in February 2008. Following the trial, Bidisha Siddique sentenced to two years in prison. An arrest warrant had been issued against her in the case.