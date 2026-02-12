We won’t let any major issue go unchecked: Shafiqur Rahman
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has stated, “We may ignore minor issues, but we will not let any major issue go unchecked. We will do whatever is necessary because we can never allow people’s voting rights to be compromised.”
He made these remarks to journalists after casting his vote at the Monipur High School polling station (Boys’ Section) in Mirpur-2 on Thursday morning.
Shafiqur Rahman is contesting from the Dhaka-15 seat on behalf of the 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.
Reflecting on past elections, he said, “In 2014, 2018, and 2024, we were in jail. After losing those three elections, Alhamdulillah, Allah has granted us the opportunity to cast our votes today. We pray that this election marks the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh.”
“I believe it’s not just me; the youth of this country, many of whom have never voted before, have eagerly awaited this moment. We pray that this election is peaceful, fair, conflict-free, and acceptable to all,” he added.
The Jamaat leader also emphasised, “Through this vote, let a government be formed that does not belong to any individual, family, or party, but to the 180 million people of Bangladesh. We hope for the establishment of such a government. We have begun by casting our vote, and we will visit other centres as well.”
Highlighting the collective responsibility of nation-building, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We need the media by our side in building the country. We will never allow people’s voting rights to be violated. When voting is fair and impartial, it must be respected by everyone – that is the essence of democracy.”
Addressing the people, he urged, “Everyone should come out from their homes, exercise their rights, and take pride in being part of the nation-building process.”
On how the media reports news, he added, “If anyone commits a wrongdoing, even if it is me, I stand against it. But turning something that is not a crime into a crime deliberately is itself a major offence.”
According to the election commission, voting is underway at 137 polling stations in Dhaka-15, where there are 351,718 registered voters: 179,616 male, 172,098 female, and four third-gender voters.
Eight candidates are contesting this seat: Shafiqur Rahman (Daṛipalla -balance scale), Shafiqul Islam Khan (Dhaner Sheesh-paddy sheaf), Samsul Haque (Langal-plough), Ahammed Sajedul Haque (Kaste-sickle), Khan Shoaib Aman Ullah (Kolom-pen), Mobarak Hossain (Ektara), Ashfaqur Rahman (Motor Gari), and Nilab Parvez (Projapoti).