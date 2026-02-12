We won’t let any major issue go unchecked: Shafiqur Rahman

Shafiqur Rahman is contesting from the Dhaka-15 seat on behalf of the 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Reflecting on past elections, he said, “In 2014, 2018, and 2024, we were in jail. After losing those three elections, Alhamdulillah, Allah has granted us the opportunity to cast our votes today. We pray that this election marks the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh.”

“I believe it’s not just me; the youth of this country, many of whom have never voted before, have eagerly awaited this moment. We pray that this election is peaceful, fair, conflict-free, and acceptable to all,” he added.