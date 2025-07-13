Conspiracies ongoing to destroy nationalist forces, Mirza Fakhrul alleges
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that a conspiracy is underway in Bangladesh to destroy the country’s nationalist forces.
He claimed that the recent smear campaigns are part of a calculated effort to eliminate those political elements, particularly BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the person with a potential and who is on the rise now.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking as the chief guest at the launch of a book on Tarique Rahman at a hotel in Gulshan in the capital this afternoon, Sunday.
Alleging that there has been a cyberattack on the BNP, Mirza Fakhrul said, “There has been a coordinated cyberattack from all directions. This has been planned to demean and erase the BNP. Most dangerously, for the first time, our leader Tarique Rahman has come under direct attack. You’ve noticed how he’s being targeted by name, which is very alarming.”
Urging the BNP leaders and activists to be prepared for a “cyber battle,” Mirza Fakhrul stated, “The media landscape has changed. It’s no longer just newspapers and television that influence public opinion; nowadays social media has been influencing people heavily.”
He urged the youth to take the lead in countering disinformation. “Young people need to step up in the field of information technology. We must respond to false propaganda immediately and effectively,” the BNP Secretary General stressed.
Dismissing the idea that BNP could be easily defeated, Mirza Fakhrul said you can’t just snap your fingers and wipe BNP out. BNP has protested, and proved that it knows how to rise from the ruins.
Speaking about the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said, “I have been working with him (Tarique Rahman) directly since Madam (Khaleda Zia) was imprisoned. He has exceptional organisational capabilities, something rare among politicians. He can mobilise massive support in a short time and has reached the grassroots across Bangladesh.”
The event was chaired by Md. Ismail Jabiullah, a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council.
Other speakers included Tarique Rahman’s adviser Mahdi Amin, economist Professor Mahbub Ullah, BNP education affairs secretary Professor Morshed Hasan Khan, political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman, and Dean of the Dental Faculty at the Bangladesh Medical University, Dr. Sakhawat Hossain Saynth.
A book “Tarique Rahman: The Hope of Bangladesh”, published by Z Man Production on behalf of the BNP, was launched at the programme.
The book is edited by Shahidul Islam Khan, with executive editor Abdur Rahman Noor, associate editor Rezwanul Haque, and assistant editor Mehedi Arzan.
Spanning 324 pages, the book includes 11 chapters covering Tarique Rahman’s personal and political life, his rise in BNP, his controversial arrest, and his vision for rebuilding the country.