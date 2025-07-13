Conspiracies ongoing to destroy nationalist forces, Mirza Fakhrul alleges

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that a conspiracy is underway in Bangladesh to destroy the country’s nationalist forces.

He claimed that the recent smear campaigns are part of a calculated effort to eliminate those political elements, particularly BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the person with a potential and who is on the rise now.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking as the chief guest at the launch of a book on Tarique Rahman at a hotel in Gulshan in the capital this afternoon, Sunday.