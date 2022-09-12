BNP is now threatening police: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP is now intimidating the police force by turning it into a new opponent, reports news agency BSS.

“BNP is now making the country’s police force its new opponent, which proves that they (BNP leaders) are the masterminds behind the so-called sanction conspiracy,” Quader said in a statement.

Responding to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s warning that ‘sanctions may also be imposed on the police force’, he said the BNP hired lobbyists for imposing sanctions on some of the RAB officials and now it is threatening the police force too.