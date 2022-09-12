BNP is now threatening police: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said police will not sit idle if BNP men create anarchy in the name of the movement and carry out attack on the law enforcers.
He said the Bangladesh police is performing its statutory duty to ensure safety and security of the people and protect public properties.
BNP is facing the consequences of practicing politics of killing, plotting and terrorism, the AL general secretary said.
BNP is yet to take lessons from the past and it is paying for its earlier mistakes, he said, adding “If the party does not return to the path of democracy, the people will reply to it through ballots.”
Quader said, Fakhrul again demanded the government’s resignation and talked about handing over power to the caretaker government, which is an irrational demand.
“Why will the government resign? The Awami League respects the public opinion. The people had given the Awami League the responsibility of running the country for five years. At the end of the term, elections will be held in accordance with the constitution,” he said.
Reiterating that there is no chance of changing the government without elections, the road transport and bridges minister said, “So join the elections if you want to change the government. Elections will determine who will assume power”.
Terming Fakhrul’s demand of caretaker government a settled issue, he said the caretaker government is now in museum after the judgment of the country’s apex court so there is no need to talk about a settled issue.
Replying to another statement of the BNP secretary general, Quader said Fakhrul termed the national parliament as “domesticated “ but there are representatives of BNP in parliament.
“But are they (BNP lawmakers) domesticated? ...such statements of Fakhrul about the national parliament are unexpected and insulting,” he said.
In fact, making such inconsistent and irresponsible comments has become BNP’s inherent habit, Quader said, asking the BNP leaders to stop making irresponsible remarks and carry out political programmes following democratic norms.