Govt playing old game again to clear field before next polls: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government has once again started the 'old game' of arresting and harassing BNP leaders and activists to clear the field before the next general election, reports UNB.

"The government is playing the old game again, increasing the level of torture like harassment and the arrest of BNP leaders and activists in false and ghost cases and raiding their houses. The government is now desperate to eliminate BNP from the country," he said.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan Office, Fakhrul said the government has now taken a project to make the field empty by throwing BNP leaders and activists out of their areas before the election.

"This time it won't be possible to do as the country's people and BNP have taken to the streets. The ongoing movement will reach its final stage and undoubtedly this government will have to accept defeat through a mass uprising," he warned.

Fakhrul alleged that the BNP leaders and activists have been shown arrested in fresh cases when they get bail from the courts in the old cases.