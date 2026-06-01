‘Over 100’ leaders-activists of banned Chhatra League stages flash procession in Chattogram
Leaders and activists of the banned organisation, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), have staged a flash procession in the GEC intersection area of Chattogram city.
Several videos of the procession started making round on social media platform Facebook today, Monday.
It has been learned that leaders and activists of the BCL’s Omargani MES College unit brought out the procession this morning.
Videos circulating on social media show Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and activists marching towards the GEC intersection from the opposite side of Nasirabad Government High School. During the procession, they chanted slogans including “Joy Bangla” and “Sheikh Hasina will return.”
Witnesses said more than a hundred BCL leaders and activists took part in the procession. A banner carried by participants read “MES College unit Chhatra League.”
According to witnesses, the procession began from the vicinity of the No. 2 Gate area.
When asked, Panchlaish police station officer-in-charge (OC) Zahidul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We did not find anyone when we went to the spot. However, the videos are being reviewed. Those involved will be identified and arrested.”
Meanwhile, at around 8:00 am today, leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League also staged a procession in the Chatari Chowmuhani area on the PAB Road in Anwara upazila of the port city.
A one-minute-and-30-second video of that procession has also spread on social media.