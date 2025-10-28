Proposals to automatically be added to constitution if parliament fails in 270 days: Ali Riaz

The next parliament will serve as a constitution reform council apart from its regular duties for the first 270 days or nine months.

It will add the proposals passed in referendum to the constitution within this time period. The National Consensus Commission came up with such proposals for the implementation of the July Charter.

The consensus commission also proposed an alternative if the parliament fails to accomplish the task. The commission proposed that the government will prepare the constitution-related proposals as a draft bill (Constitution Amendment Act).

The bill will be placed for a referendum. If it is passed in the referendum, the Constitutional Reform Council will approve the proposals while keeping their main intent intact. If the next parliament, acting as the Constitutional Reform Council, fails to approve them within 270 days, the proposals will automatically be incorporated into the constitution, professor Ali Riaz, vice-chair of the National Consensus Commission said.