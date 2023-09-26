US slaps visa sanction, but Fakhrul scares us: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has slammed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for cashing in the visa restrictions of the United States and spreading fear over its enforcement.
The US slapped the visa sancion (restriction), but it is surprising that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir is scaring us over its enforcement, he said, expressing dismay if the US bestowed the agency of spreading panic upon the BNP leader.
Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the statement while addressing a peace and development rally in Keraniganj of Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.
"We achieved independence through blood-shedding and sacrifice of lives. We could not be stopped through sanctions even in 1971, and it will not succeed this time either. We do not care about the sanctions, we only care about the constitution,” he told the rally.
Referring to the BNP secretary general, Obaidul Quader said, “I have observed that whenever Mirza Fakhrul takes the podium, he breaks down into tears. You have made many people cry – the tears of those mothers who lost children, brides who lost husbands, sisters who lost brothers. You shed tears now! The people will not forgive you, as you people have killed Bangabandhu, four national leaders, and many others.”
Regarding a recent ultimatum of the BNP, the Awami League general secretary said they have given a 48-hour ultimatum for bringing down the government, but they could not sustain for 48 minutes in their movement for releasing their party chief Khaleda Zia.
He warned the BNP about their threat of movement, saying that any attack on the people will be retaliated with equal force, and the attackers will be spared under no circumstances.
“This is our country, and we will continue to fight as long as it prevails. We will not bow down to anyone. They (BNP) declared that they will occupy Dhaka city, and we are prepared to take care of the occupiers," he added.
Obaidul Quader also urged the party men to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections and to promote the policies and vision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.