Foreigners don’t need to bother about polls, it will be fair: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon the foreign diplomats not to bother about the elections here paying heed to complaints of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
“No matter how many complaints the BNP lodges, I want to assure you that a free, fair, non-partisan, inclusive, and historic election will be held in my country. None of you need to bother about it,” he said.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a peace rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Friday. The Dhaka south unit of Awami League called the programme protesting the 'anti-state conspiracies' of BNP-Jamaat.
The diplomats stationed in Dhaka has become active ahead of the upcoming national polls. They reportedly held separate meetings with the leaders of Awami League and BNP and expressed hope for an inclusive and fair election.
The BNP has remained adamant in its demand for a non-partisan caretaker government during the election, while the ruling party stands firm to hold the election in time under the current regime as per the constitution.
Quader urged the diplomats to listen to the people and understand their desires instead of hearing the BNP.
He came down heavily on the BNP as the party did not hold any council in the last 12 years, when Awami League held three councils during the period.
“How will they (BNP) ensure democracy in the country when they do not have democracy in their own house (party). I would like to request diplomatic friends, please ask them why they do not have democracy in their own house,” he added.