JnUCSU election to be held today after 21 years
Voting for the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) and Hall Sangsad elections is being held today, Tuesday.
Although the election was originally scheduled for 30 December last year, it was postponed on the morning of that day following the death of former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
The election commission later announced 6 January as the new date for the polls.
This is the first JnUCSU election in the 21 year history of Jagannath University. Previously, when the institution was known as Jagannath College, a college Chhatra Sangsad election was held in 1987.
The first ever JnUCSU election has generated considerable enthusiasm among the university’s students, who are hopeful about the prospects of a new beginning after a prolonged period of uncertainty.
Meanwhile, the university administration has stated that all necessary preparations for voting have been completed. Voting will take place from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm at a total of 39 centres with 178 booths across the university campus.
Regarding security arrangements for the election, chief election commissioner Mostafa Hasan said that meetings had been held with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Discussions were also conducted with the local police administration and the university’s proctor’s office. He expressed optimism that the election would be conducted peacefully and fairly.
* More to follow...