Kamaruzzaman, Mir Quasem, and Salauddin Quader sentenced to death in false cases: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami leaders Muhammad Kamaruzzaman and Mir Quasem Ali, along with BNP Standing Committee member Salauddin Quader (Saka) Chowdhury, were sentenced to death in “false” cases related to the crimes against humanity in 1971.

Making the statement on Saturday at a programme at the Shilpakala Academy, he highlighted the persecution during the Awami League’s rule.

The event was organised to mark the founding anniversary of the daily newspaper Naya Diganta. Mir Quasem Ali, a member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Council, was one of the founders of this newspaper.