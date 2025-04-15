National charter can be prepared through discussion: Ali Riaz
A national charter could be prepared by reaching a consensus through discussions, National Consensus Commission vice-president Professor Ali Riaz said on Tuesday.
Then we could proceed towards the aspiration for reform of the state, he added.
Professor Ali Riaz said this at the beginning of a discussion with the leaders of National Democratic Movement (NDM) at the parliament building’s LD Hall today, Tuesday.
Ali Riaz said their main goal is to reach a consensus on a national charter as soon as possible. Tenure of the commission will end in July. So, they hope they would finish initial discussion in May, and the commission would then step into the next phase.
Saying that the discussion has begun through the first phase of dialogue, he remarked, “We would hold discussion in phases, but we will consider how we can reach consensus. An eight-member party delegation led by NDM chairman Bobby Hajjaj participated in the discussion.”
Bobby Hajjaj said they largely agreed to the proposals of the National Consensus Commission but they want to see the proposals from a broader perspective.