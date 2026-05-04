Judges hesitate ten times before granting bail: Sara Hossain

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain has criticised the repeated denial of bail in cases related to the July mass uprising killings. Referring to the fact that the July uprising took place to achieve a new Bangladesh and to end injustice, she said, “The situation now is such that a justice or judge has to think ten times about whether they should actually grant bail to someone.”

She made these remarks on Sunday afternoon while speaking at the third session of a daylong national convention organised by the NCP’s Reform Implementation Committee at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in Kakrail, in the capital.

The convention, titled 'National Convention on Energy, Economy, Reform and Referendum', had as its third session theme 'Freedom of Expression and Human Rights: Current Risks and the Way Forward'.

Addressing NCP leaders, activists, and attendees, Sara Hossain raised the question: are human rights only for those who share my ideology, party, group, gender, and religion, or are they for everyone? She further asked whether we are willing to respect the human rights of those who do not share our beliefs.