Decision on polls-time government after announcement of schedule: Quader

The decision on election-time government will be taken after the announcement of the polls-schedule, said governing Bangladesh Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday.
He was addressing a press briefing at the secretariat.
Asked, Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said there could be an election-time government. The way it was during the previous elections, that is the polls-time government, he insisted.
Quader also stated that this was the jurisdiction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. If the prime minister thinks the polls-time cabinet will be smaller in size, or if she thinks that will be as it is now, this is her jurisdiction.
The senior AL leader remarked the time has not come as yet to initiate a discussion on the polls-time government, when the newspersons said being the party’s general secretary you also should know about this (polls-time government).
He further said this will be done when the polls schedule will be announced. Then the election commission will turn into a very strong organisation, the ministers will carry out routine duties only. Neither any minister will be able to inaugurate any big project nor the government can introduce any development project at that time. The election commission will regulate everything related to the election. They will take action if there is any requirement to transfer any police super and deputy commissioner.
It is a constitutional obligation for the government to provide everything the election commission asks for during the election, Quader noted.