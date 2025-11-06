Jamaat leader Taher warns tougher actions if demand is not met

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher has said the government has declared to hold the election in February.

Although February is near, the date of referendum has not been declared yet. The referendum must be held before the election.

He warned that they will declare tougher programmes if their demand is not met. He said this at a rally held before Jamaat’s protest procession in the city’s Paltan intersection area today, Thursday.

Earlier, eight protesting political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, announced a programme to submit a memorandum to Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus, pressing five demands that include issuing an order to implement the July National Charter and holding a referendum on it within November.

Around 11:00 am today, the parties marched separately and gathered at the Paltan intersection.

At the rally, Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said the referendum must be held before the election. He added that there was no legal bar to holding the referendum even after the election schedule was announced. Any delay in this regard would put the interim government in trouble, and a new course of action might then emerge.