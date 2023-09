BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday night visited the ailing Khaleda Zia.

Addressing a party meeting on Monday in Dhaka, Fakhrul once again said Khaleda Zia should be taken abroad immediately for advanced treatment.

AZM Zahid Hossain said the medical board formed for treatment of Khaleda Zia cannot say specifically when she could be taken home.