I wish to be the voice of the students

There was some uncertainty about whether you would participate in the elections. Yet, you were the first to announce a panel.
Sheikh Nur Uddin: For the past seventeen years, we have struggled to restore a democratic environment. It is only natural that the JCD would be the first to announce a panel for RUCSU, as we have been working for this institution since the fascist era.
What considerations guided the formation of your panel?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: Our panel includes four women, one of whom is contesting for the post of AGS. The candidate for Sports Secretary is a player in the national women’s football team. Compared to others, we have given greater importance to women. We have built a diverse panel comprising the university football team’s goalkeeper, cultural activists, journalists and non-partisan students. Our aim is to work as the voice of the students.
JCD rejected the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election and boycotted the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election. In this context, what will happen in the case of RUCSU?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: I do not wish to comment on what happened in DUCSU or JUCSU. I hope that here we will see a participatory election. If the election is free and beyond question, we will humbly accept the verdict of the students.
What do you believe is your greatest strength? Why should students vote for you?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: Our panel is diverse and inclusive, representing students from all walks of life. They are already contributing in their respective fields and students are aware of this. We have always worked closely with students to secure their demands. Students trust and value the JCD and their affection for us is our true strength.
What will be your priorities if elected?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: We will focus on ensuring an improved academic environment, impartiality among teachers, implementation of the academic calendar, renovation of the library, and establishing a comprehensive medical centre. Student housing, food and other fundamental needs will also receive priority. Furthermore, we will continue to work actively against cyber bullying of women.
Many have suggested that the university administration postponed the election out of bias towards JCD. How would you respond to this?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: The demands we placed were realised only through our movement. If there had truly been any such bias, we would not have needed to protest at all; the administration would have accepted our demands without resistance.
JCD’s Organising Secretary, Mahmudul Mithu, is contesting independently for the post of Vice-President. What will happen if he remains in the race until the end?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: JCD has always upheld democracy. In a democratic process, everyone has the right to stand as a candidate. Accordingly, anyone may contest. However, he still holds the position of Organising Secretary within the JCD. I hope he will respect the party’s decision and withdraw his candidacy.
What is your comment on the debates surrounding 1971 and 2024?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: In a single sentence, I would say that 1971 was the year we achieved independence, while 2024 is the year of safeguarding that independence. There is no need to separate the two.
Official campaigning begins on 14 September. Will you adopt any strategies beyond conventional campaigning?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: We wish to directly engage with students. Unlike another political panel, we will not offer special ‘gifts’ to attract support.
How confident are you about victory?
Sheikh Nur Uddin: During the previous fascist regime, we suffered greatly for standing by the students and the students are well aware of this. They view us in a positive light and we continue to work alongside them. We are hopeful that they will choose us.