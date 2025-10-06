EC faces tough questions about voters of banned Awami League

Speaking at the dialogue, National Press Club president Hasan Hafiz said, “We want to know your position on the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. Otherwise, the process will not be seen as acceptable. You cannot exclude Awami League voters, they are citizens of this country. Even though they have not shown remorse or atoned for their past actions, the election cannot take place by excluding them.”

However, Dainik Pratidiner Bangladesh editor Maruf Kamal Khan argued that an election cannot be termed non-inclusive merely because one political party does not participate.

“There are two terms: participatory and competitive,” he said at the dialogue. “A party that has committed misdeeds in the past may not be eligible to contest. The challenge is whether their supporters will come to vote. But if the election is made competitive and people are encouraged, it can still be participatory.”