Dialogue with journalists
EC faces tough questions about voters of banned Awami League
Although political activities of the Bangladesh Awami League have been banned, its supporters and voters remain citizens of this country. A call was made for the election commission (EC) to clarify its stance regarding these voters.
The issue was raised during the EC’s dialogue with print media journalists at the election commission headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon on Monday afternoon.
Speaking at the dialogue, National Press Club president Hasan Hafiz said, “We want to know your position on the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. Otherwise, the process will not be seen as acceptable. You cannot exclude Awami League voters, they are citizens of this country. Even though they have not shown remorse or atoned for their past actions, the election cannot take place by excluding them.”
However, Dainik Pratidiner Bangladesh editor Maruf Kamal Khan argued that an election cannot be termed non-inclusive merely because one political party does not participate.
“There are two terms: participatory and competitive,” he said at the dialogue. “A party that has committed misdeeds in the past may not be eligible to contest. The challenge is whether their supporters will come to vote. But if the election is made competitive and people are encouraged, it can still be participatory.”
Khoborer Kagoj editor Mostafa Kamal disagreed with Maruf Kamal Khan, warning that the country would face further division if the upcoming election is not inclusive.
He said, “The risk of conflict will decrease if everyone can take part in the elections. The EC must set an example by ensuring an election where all parties participate and no section of society is excluded.”
Mostafa Kamal further noted that nearly 50 per cent of the population now remains outside the electoral process. “Ordinary people are not at fault, they are not fascists. You cannot hold a festive election by leaving out half the nation. The Commission must think about how to bring them in and how to expedite the judicial process.”
Responding to the points raised by journalists and editors, election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah addressed the session at the end.
He, however, refrained from giving any answer regarding the question about Awami League voters.