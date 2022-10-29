People do not want this government even for a moment: BNP leaders

Harunur Rashid, joint secretary general of BNP, said that people do not want to keep this government in power even for a moment. The people of Bangladesh have started a movement to protect democracy. Awami League leaders began to tremble after seeing the overflowing crowd of the people.
Asadul Habib Dulu, Rangpur divisional organising secretary of BNP, said that the excitement that has arisen among the people of Rangpur division around this rally, it seems that the government's time has come to an end. The people of Rangpur were laying mats on the streets. They are ready for a movement. and Indefinite blockade if necessary.
In the rally, PPresident of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Kazi Ronuful Islam Shraban said, BNP's mass uprisinging has started in Rangpur. This victory cannot be stopped.
Shahidul Islam, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal said, Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League the games will begin. We also say, there will be a game. These people will remove Awami League from power and win.
Jubo Dal president Abdul Moyem asked the government, "Could you stop the people's victory by stopping the buses?" He said that this fascist government should be removed through the movement.
Tushar Ahmed, the joint convener of Gangachra Upazila Chhatra Dal, who was injured in police firing on September 8, addressed the rally. He said, "I have no regret in my eye injuries, I am ready to give my life. They have snatched our eyes, they will not be excused."