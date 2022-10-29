People do not want this government even for a moment: BNP leaders

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) central and local leaders expressed staunch criticism for suspending vehicle movement ahead of their public gathering at of Rangpur division. They said the government wanted to stop people’s victory parade by stopping vehicles. But people have resisted the conspiracy. The transport strike proved no obstacle will be effective. Now the government has to prepare to leave or has to leave power.

At noon on Saturday at 12 BNP started their rally at the Collectorate Eidgah ground at Rangpur city. Rangpur City BNP convener Asaduzzaman Samu presided over the rally addressed by party ;eaders.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, member of standing committee Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP vice chairman Selima Rahman were present among others.