Attack on Osman Hadi means an attack on July: Nurul Haque
Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur has said that the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, amounts to an attack on July.
He made the remarks today, Saturday, at a press briefing in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital. Nurul Haque had gone there to inquire about the physical condition of Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot and is currently under observation at Evercare Hospital.
Nurul Haque said, “Osman Hadi is a character of July. An attack on Osman Hadi means an attack on July. Now whom will we ask for security? How many people can the government provide security to?”
Nurul Haque believes that instead of focusing on individual security, the government should urgently work to ensure the security of the state.
He thinks that the way Osman Hadi was attacked indicates that similar attacks may be carried out against others in the future.
He called on political parties to remain united and confront the anti-July forces together, rather than being divided by power politics.
Nurul Haque expressed frustration that no one had been arrested even 24 hours after the shooting of Osman Hadi. He said that very little information about the attackers has been obtained through the law enforcement agencies. Had previous attacks been properly prosecuted, he said, this incident would not have been repeated.
Nurul Haque added, “Do not offer words of consolation. You saw Sheikh Hasina’s fate—how an agitated crowd went to surround the Ganabhaban. If you too, like Sheikh Hasina, try to pacify people with consoling words, with bedtime ‘lullaby’ stories, you will not succeed.”
Alleging that many terrorists linked to the Awami League are obtaining bail from jail, Nurul Haque said, “How are terrorists—those who played anti-people roles during this mass uprising—getting bail? Who is standing up for their bail?”