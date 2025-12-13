Attack on Osman Hadi means an attack on July: Nurul Haque

Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur has said that the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi, a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, amounts to an attack on July.

He made the remarks today, Saturday, at a press briefing in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital. Nurul Haque had gone there to inquire about the physical condition of Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot and is currently under observation at Evercare Hospital.

Nurul Haque said, “Osman Hadi is a character of July. An attack on Osman Hadi means an attack on July. Now whom will we ask for security? How many people can the government provide security to?”