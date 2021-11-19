Gazipur mayor Jahangir expelled from Awami League

An organising secretary present at the meeting confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
A secretly recorded video of mayor Jahangir Alam went viral on social media last September. Awami League leaders alleged that the video showed Jahangir making derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and some influential leaders of the Gazipur district.
Leaders of AL and associate bodies erupted after the video went viral. They demanded mayor Jahangir be expelled from the post of district AL’s general secretary. Later, anti- Jahangir men clashed with his supporters over the issue on several occasions.
Jahangir was served a show-cause notice signed by ruling party general secretary Obaidul Quader on 3 October. He was asked to give the reply within 18 October. In his reply, Jahangir Alam claimed the video was ‘super edited’.