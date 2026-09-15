Three-way mayoral contest takes shape in Dhaka

Senior BNP sources said the party had almost finalised Safiqul Islam Khan for the mayoral post in Dhaka North and Abdus Salam for Dhaka South. A notification issued by the Local Government Division on 22 February appointed the two as administrators of the respective city corporations.

According to party sources, when they were appointed as administrators, they were instructed to prepare for the city corporation elections alongside providing civic services. As a result, although BNP has not formally announced its support, there is little uncertainty within the party over its preferred candidates for the two city corporations.

Abdus Salam, administrator of Dhaka South City Corporation, told Prothom Alo yesterday, Monday, “Before I took charge, Dhaka South City Corporation had become virtually inactive. That situation has changed considerably. I am trying to ensure that citizens receive the services and facilities they need.”

Saying that he was preparing both for the election and for providing civic services, Abdus Salam said, “I am trying to work according to what the people want. Through this, I am preparing for the election.”

A responsible BNP leader, however, said that the two candidates were currently in place, but it was difficult to say what would happen in the end. There would certainly be surveys through various channels as part of the candidate-selection process, he said.