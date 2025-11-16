8 parties including Jamaat to say ‘yes’ in referendum: Golam Porwar
Mia Golam Porwar, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that eight political parties, including his own, will vote ‘yes’ in the upcoming referendum aimed at providing legal basis to the July Charter.
He added that efforts will be made to encourage the public to vote ‘yes’ as well.
He made the remarks on Sunday afternoon during a joint press conference held at the Al Falah auditorium near Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka.
The conference was organised by the eight party alliance currently engaged in political agitation. Prior to the briefing, senior leaders of the coalition held a meeting at the same venue at 11 am.
Speaking at the press conference, Golam Porwar said that the eight parties have supported reforms from the outset. However, one particular party has opposed many crucial and fundamental reforms. For this reason, the alliance is urging the nation to vote ‘yes’ in the referendum.
He also called on the government to clearly present information on what existed before and what reforms are now being proposed, by publishing these details on the election commission’s website, distributing leaflets and disseminating information through national media outlets.
Responding to a question from a journalist, the Jamaat secretary general stated that online activists aligned with one party have already been campaigning for a ‘no’ vote.
He said that this has made it clear to the nation who opposes the reforms and who is resisting progress. “The entire nation supports reforms. Those who oppose them will certainly be rejected by the public,” he added.
At a previous joint press conference, Jamaat’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher claimed that three advisers were providing false information to the chief adviser and were working on behalf of a particular party.
When asked today, Sunday to identify these three advisers, Golam Porwar said that the alliance holds evidence regarding them and will disclose it when necessary. He urged the government to remain alert and asked the chief adviser to maintain his neutrality.
Regarding the alliance’s future programmes, Golam Porwar said that an eight-party liaison committee is in place and the senior leadership has delegated responsibilities to it.
The committee will decide on programmes after further discussions. He added that since the alliance’s demands have not been fully met, their movement will continue.
Whatever he (Mirza Fakhrul) has said applies equally to him on behalf of our eight-party alliance
In response to another question, he said that the eight-party movement would not negatively affect the national election. Rather, he argued, the movement has helped bring important reform proposals to the referendum. This is the achievement of the movement. The movement will contribute to ensuring that the election is free, fair and impartial.
Yesterday, Saturday in Chapainawabganj, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticised Jamaat, asking, “Why are you deceiving the people? Please correct yourselves.”
When asked about Jamaat’s reaction to this comment, Golam Porwar replied, “Whatever he has said applies equally to him on behalf of our eight-party alliance. This is our request to him.”
The International crimes tribunal is scheduled to announce tomorrow, Monday, the verdict in the case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is accused of crimes against humanity during the 2024 mass uprising.
When asked whether the eight parties would announce any programme on the occasion of the verdict, Golam Porwar said that the alliance had been active on the streets during previous anti-fascism programmes and they will be present tomorrow as well. He emphasised that they will not allow any act of sabotage.
Also present at the press conference were Jamaat assistant secretaries general Abdul Halim and Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair; Yunus Ahmad, secretary general of Islami Andolan Bangladesh; Jalaluddin Ahmad, secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis; Musa Bin Izhar, secretary general of Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party and other senior leaders of the eight-party alliance.