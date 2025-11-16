8 parties including Jamaat to say ‘yes’ in referendum: Golam Porwar

Mia Golam Porwar, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that eight political parties, including his own, will vote ‘yes’ in the upcoming referendum aimed at providing legal basis to the July Charter.

He added that efforts will be made to encourage the public to vote ‘yes’ as well.

He made the remarks on Sunday afternoon during a joint press conference held at the Al Falah auditorium near Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

The conference was organised by the eight party alliance currently engaged in political agitation. Prior to the briefing, senior leaders of the coalition held a meeting at the same venue at 11 am.